Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Renasant worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 19.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.