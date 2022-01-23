Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLSY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,354. Renault has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

