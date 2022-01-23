renDOGE Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. renDOGE has a total market cap of $373,852.68 and approximately $11,941.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

