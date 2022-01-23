Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

