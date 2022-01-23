Reviewing Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.32 $49.20 million $1.94 14.47

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.17% 4.73% 2.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.85%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

