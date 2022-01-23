Revolution Populi Hits Market Cap of $36.11 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0301 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $36.11 million and $67,176.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

