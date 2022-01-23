RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 3.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of RH worth $223,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
RH stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $391.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.13.
RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
