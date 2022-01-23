RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 3.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of RH worth $223,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a fifty-two week low of $391.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $631.13.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

