RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and $1.00 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.94 or 0.06850451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.70 or 0.99817961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003394 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

