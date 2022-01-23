Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00004806 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $7,140.24 and approximately $20.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.86 or 0.06853965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00058143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,342.48 or 0.99897069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

