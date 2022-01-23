RING X PLATFORM 24-Hour Volume Tops $197,871.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $197,871.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00044458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006316 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars.

