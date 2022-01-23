Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

