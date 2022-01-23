Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $57,029.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00018632 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

