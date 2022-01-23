Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

