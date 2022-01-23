Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.00. 1,185,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,377. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.