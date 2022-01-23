ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $150,137.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.46 or 0.06879144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,221.40 or 0.99936979 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

