ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $1.20 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00314382 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000448 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.