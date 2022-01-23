Rope ($ROPE) Hits Market Cap of $73,291.21

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00007476 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $73,291.21 and $526.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

