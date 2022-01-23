Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.98.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,552,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 88,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
