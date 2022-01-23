Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.45.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.09. 5,059,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

