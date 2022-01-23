RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $119.21 million and $1.20 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,473,340 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

