Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $163.51 or 0.00454475 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $22,767.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.23 or 0.06932586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,657.24 or 0.99107464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

