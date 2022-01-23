Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 713,190 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1,513.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

