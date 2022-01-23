Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,023 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 628.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $14.63 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

