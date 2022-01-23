Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $190.40 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

