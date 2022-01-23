Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,622 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 170.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $251.45 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $220.04 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

