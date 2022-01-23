Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 222,600 Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 222,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ecovyst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECVT stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Ecovyst Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

