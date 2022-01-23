Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 219,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

