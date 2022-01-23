Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,779,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 213,676 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,007 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

MTG stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

