Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,526 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

