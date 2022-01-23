Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $337.13 million, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

