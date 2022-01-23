Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 2,118.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

