Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,366 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,867,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

