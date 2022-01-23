Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,092 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 107,106 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after buying an additional 314,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

