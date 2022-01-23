Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 599.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.72% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 245,619 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.40 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Ray Drake bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

