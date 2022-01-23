Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

