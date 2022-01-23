Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.81% of Pure Cycle worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.25 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 129.00% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

