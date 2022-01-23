Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Five Star Bancorp worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $21.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

