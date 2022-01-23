Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $144.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

