Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 111.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth approximately $10,630,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

