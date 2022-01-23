Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,499 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

