Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,643 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of OneWater Marine worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

