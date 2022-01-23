Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,884 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CIVB opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

