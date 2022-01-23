Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 356,490 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,490 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

