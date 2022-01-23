Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,693 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $5,547,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

