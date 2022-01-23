Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,619 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

