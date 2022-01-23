Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 96,494 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X opened at $19.25 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.