Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,804 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Visteon worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 73,048.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 718,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $9,482,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 493.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,785 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $104.80 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $142.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

