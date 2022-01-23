Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.40 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

