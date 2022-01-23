Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.40 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
