RVB Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

RVB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for approximately 3.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

