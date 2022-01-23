RVB Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

RVB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust makes up about 1.9% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RVB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

